Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 отзывов
20 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -13%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
224
Прибыльных трейдов:
116 (51.78%)
Убыточных трейдов:
108 (48.21%)
Лучший трейд:
273.35 USD
Худший трейд:
-85.26 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 012.91 USD (123 845 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 797.98 USD (102 496 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (194.64 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
273.35 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
22.83%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.87%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.39
Длинных трейдов:
215 (95.98%)
Коротких трейдов:
9 (4.02%)
Профит фактор:
1.06
Мат. ожидание:
0.96 USD
Средняя прибыль:
34.59 USD
Средний убыток:
-35.17 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-260.25 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
2.36%
Годовой прогноз:
28.59%
Алготрейдинг:
87%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
358.92 USD
Максимальная:
550.60 USD (43.04%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
По эквити:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 214
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.h 312
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.h 24K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +273.35 USD
Худший трейд: -85 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +194.64 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -108.84 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "IntlMitraFutures-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


Нет отзывов
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold Momentum
30 USD в месяц
-13%
0
0
USD
7.5K
USD
20
87%
224
51%
23%
1.05
0.96
USD
27%
1:500
