Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 comentarios
21 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -15%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
229
Transacciones Rentables:
118 (51.52%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
111 (48.47%)
Mejor transacción:
273.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-85.26 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 116.68 USD (125 011 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-4 035.22 USD (105 109 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (194.64 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
273.35 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
22.83%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.87%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
16
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.15
Transacciones Largas:
220 (96.07%)
Transacciones Cortas:
9 (3.93%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.02
Beneficio Esperado:
0.36 USD
Beneficio medio:
34.89 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-36.35 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-260.25 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.53%
Pronóstico anual:
-6.42%
Trading algorítmico:
87%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
358.92 USD
Máxima:
550.60 USD (43.04%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
De fondos:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 219
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.h 179
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.h 22K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +273.35 USD
Peor transacción: -85 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +194.64 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -108.84 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "IntlMitraFutures-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


No hay comentarios
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold Momentum
30 USD al mes
-15%
0
0
USD
7.3K
USD
21
87%
229
51%
23%
1.02
0.36
USD
27%
1:500
