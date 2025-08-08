シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Momentum
Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
レビュー0件
21週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -15%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
229
利益トレード:
118 (51.52%)
損失トレード:
111 (48.47%)
ベストトレード:
273.35 USD
最悪のトレード:
-85.26 USD
総利益:
4 116.68 USD (125 011 pips)
総損失:
-4 035.22 USD (105 109 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
8 (194.64 USD)
最大連続利益:
273.35 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
22.83%
最大入金額:
0.87%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
16
平均保有時間:
6 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.15
長いトレード:
220 (96.07%)
短いトレード:
9 (3.93%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.02
期待されたペイオフ:
0.36 USD
平均利益:
34.89 USD
平均損失:
-36.35 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-108.84 USD)
最大連続損失:
-260.25 USD (4)
月間成長:
-0.53%
年間予想:
-6.42%
アルゴリズム取引:
87%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
358.92 USD
最大の:
550.60 USD (43.04%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 219
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.h 179
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.h 22K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +273.35 USD
最悪のトレード: -85 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +194.64 USD
最大連続損失: -108.84 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"IntlMitraFutures-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


レビューなし
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
