Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 리뷰
22
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -22%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
244
이익 거래:
122 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
122 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
273.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-91.26 USD
총 수익:
4 198.61 USD (129 774 pips)
총 손실:
-4 718.39 USD (120 842 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (194.64 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
273.35 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
-0.03
거래 활동:
21.81%
최대 입금량:
0.87%
최근 거래:
10 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
6 시간
회복 요인:
-0.62
롱(주식매수):
232 (95.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
12 (4.92%)
수익 요인:
0.89
기대수익:
-2.13 USD
평균 이익:
34.41 USD
평균 손실:
-38.68 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-392.01 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-392.01 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
-5.41%
연간 예측:
-65.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
85%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
519.78 USD
최대한의:
845.10 USD (63.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
자본금별:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 234
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.h -422
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.h 11K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +273.35 USD
최악의 거래: -91 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +194.64 USD
연속 최대 손실: -392.01 USD

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


