Andre Kawulusan

Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0 recensioni
8 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -25%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
73
Profit Trade:
33 (45.20%)
Loss Trade:
40 (54.79%)
Best Trade:
52.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-52.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
479.77 USD (25 948 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-833.35 USD (32 559 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (167.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
167.07 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.17
Attività di trading:
42.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.87%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.92
Long Trade:
66 (90.41%)
Short Trade:
7 (9.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.58
Profitto previsto:
-4.84 USD
Profitto medio:
14.54 USD
Perdita media:
-20.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-108.84 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-152.13 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.45%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
358.92 USD
Massimale:
383.87 USD (37.45%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
Per equità:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 66
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.h -281
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.h -4.8K
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.17 USD
Worst Trade: -53 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +167.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -108.84 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IntlMitraFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Welcome to My XAUUSD Signal Channel!

Looking for reliable gold (XAUUSD) trading signals? You’re in the right place!

I use an Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically looks for bullish momentum in the market — meaning, we only trade when gold prices are showing strong upward movement.

🔍 Here’s how the strategy works:

  • Trades are only taken when there's clear momentum going up

  • Risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2 — aiming for twice the reward compared to the risk

  • Each trade risks only 2% of the account, keeping it safe and steady

This channel is perfect for those who:

  • Want smart, automated trading signals

  • Prefer a low-risk, high-reward approach

  • Like to follow the trend, not fight it

📊 Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you stay in control of your trades.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
