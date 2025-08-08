- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.h
|66
|GBPAUD.h
|1
|AUDNZD.h
|1
|CHFJPY.h
|1
|GBPUSD.h
|1
|GBPJPY.h
|1
|EURJPY.h
|1
|EURUSD.h
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.h
|-281
|GBPAUD.h
|-19
|AUDNZD.h
|13
|CHFJPY.h
|1
|GBPUSD.h
|-27
|GBPJPY.h
|-19
|EURJPY.h
|-3
|EURUSD.h
|-20
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.h
|-4.8K
|GBPAUD.h
|-689
|AUDNZD.h
|334
|CHFJPY.h
|106
|GBPUSD.h
|-371
|GBPJPY.h
|-558
|EURJPY.h
|-132
|EURUSD.h
|-495
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IntlMitraFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Welcome to My XAUUSD Signal Channel!
Looking for reliable gold (XAUUSD) trading signals? You’re in the right place!
I use an Expert Advisor (EA) that automatically looks for bullish momentum in the market — meaning, we only trade when gold prices are showing strong upward movement.
🔍 Here’s how the strategy works:
-
Trades are only taken when there's clear momentum going up
-
Risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2 — aiming for twice the reward compared to the risk
-
Each trade risks only 2% of the account, keeping it safe and steady
This channel is perfect for those who:
-
Want smart, automated trading signals
-
Prefer a low-risk, high-reward approach
-
Like to follow the trend, not fight it
📊 Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting while you stay in control of your trades.
