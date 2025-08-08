信号部分
Gold Momentum

Andre Kawulusan
0条评论
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -13%
IntlMitraFutures-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
225
盈利交易:
117 (52.00%)
亏损交易:
108 (48.00%)
最好交易:
273.35 USD
最差交易:
-85.26 USD
毛利:
4 024.25 USD (123 977 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 797.98 USD (102 496 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (194.64 USD)
最大连续盈利:
273.35 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
22.83%
最大入金加载:
0.87%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
0.41
长期交易:
216 (96.00%)
短期交易:
9 (4.00%)
利润因子:
1.06
预期回报:
1.01 USD
平均利润:
34.40 USD
平均损失:
-35.17 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-108.84 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-260.25 USD (4)
每月增长:
-0.71%
年度预测:
-8.59%
算法交易:
87%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
358.92 USD
最大值:
550.60 USD (43.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
27.40% (280.82 USD)
净值:
5.14% (52.71 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 215
AUDJPY.h 2
GBPAUD.h 1
AUDNZD.h 1
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h 1
GBPJPY.h 1
EURJPY.h 1
EURUSD.h 1
EURCHF.h 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.h 324
AUDJPY.h -6
GBPAUD.h -19
AUDNZD.h 13
CHFJPY.h 1
GBPUSD.h -27
GBPJPY.h -19
EURJPY.h -3
EURUSD.h -20
EURCHF.h -19
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.h 24K
AUDJPY.h -595
GBPAUD.h -689
AUDNZD.h 334
CHFJPY.h 106
GBPUSD.h -371
GBPJPY.h -558
EURJPY.h -132
EURUSD.h -495
EURCHF.h -141
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +273.35 USD
最差交易: -85 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +194.64 USD
最大连续亏损: -108.84 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 IntlMitraFutures-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

💼 XAUUSD Copy Signal - Buy Only Strategy (Expert Advisor + Trailing Stop) 💼

📈 Automated & Consistent Gold Trading Strategy (XAUUSD)

This signal is fully operated by an Expert Advisor (EA) using a Buy Only approach, meaning it only opens buy positions on the XAUUSD pair. The strategy is designed to capture upward trends in gold, while minimizing risk through the use of a Trailing Stop, allowing profits to run as price moves favorably.

🔧 Strategy Features:

  • Buy Only Mode: Focused solely on bullish opportunities in the gold market.

  • 🤖 100% Expert Advisor (EA): Fully automated trading based on algorithmic logic—no emotions involved.

  • 🔁 Active Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price rises, while reducing risk if the market reverses.

  • 📊 Measured Risk Management: Each trade is opened with strict risk control to ensure consistency.

🎯 Ideal For:

  • Traders who want to follow gold movements without manual trading.

  • Investors looking for an automated strategy based on trend-following and dynamic risk management.

📌 Note: This strategy performs best in bullish gold markets. It does not open trades during bearish conditions, making it more defensive against large drawdowns.


没有评论
2025.10.15 09:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
