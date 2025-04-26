SinyallerBölümler
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
23 hafta
1 / 191 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 159%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
275
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
218 (79.27%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
57 (20.73%)
En iyi işlem:
333.59 USD
En kötü işlem:
-600.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
12 515.04 USD (4 892 738 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 879.12 USD (1 837 504 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (1 343.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 571.50 USD (24)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
8.55%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
29.44%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.69
Alış işlemleri:
146 (53.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
129 (46.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.59
Beklenen getiri:
16.86 USD
Ortalama kâr:
57.41 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-138.23 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-2 735.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 735.54 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
22.05%
Yıllık tahmin:
267.56%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 735.54 USD (45.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
15.07% (1 436.78 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 275
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 3.1M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +333.59 USD
En kötü işlem: -600 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 24
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 343.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 735.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live07" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.



İnceleme yok
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.28 04:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.26 06:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.26 03:41
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.26 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.26 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
