SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Dance BTC
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
36 Wochen
3 / 5.9K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 529%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
757
Gewinntrades:
640 (84.54%)
Verlusttrades:
117 (15.46%)
Bester Trade:
490.83 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-994.28 USD
Bruttoprofit:
42 742.05 USD (10 980 692 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-21 828.50 USD (3 533 293 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
8 248.18 USD (204)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
8.55%
Max deposit load:
41.39%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
60
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.85
Long-Positionen:
309 (40.82%)
Short-Positionen:
448 (59.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
27.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
66.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-186.57 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
45.85%
Jahresprognose:
556.37%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
Kapital:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 757
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 21K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 7.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +490.83 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -994 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 204
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8 248.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 928.67 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live07" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent6
6.25 × 80
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

Here's a little tip: When you're unsure about when to subscribe and start copying trades, please start copying on the Friday after I've had a losing week—because there's a 10% probability that there won't be two consecutive weeks of losses.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 16:05 2025.12.28 16:05:44  

Here's a little tip: When you're unsure about when to subscribe and start copying trades, please start copying on the Friday after I've had a losing week—because there's a 10% probability that there won't be two consecutive weeks of losses.

2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.18 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Dance BTC
30 USD pro Monat
529%
3
5.9K
USD
27K
USD
36
99%
757
84%
9%
1.95
27.63
USD
24%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.