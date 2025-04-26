- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
697
盈利交易:
597 (85.65%)
亏损交易:
100 (14.35%)
最好交易:
490.83 USD
最差交易:
-994.28 USD
毛利:
40 993.28 USD (10 695 721 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 480.22 USD (3 389 913 pips)
最大连续赢利:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8 248.18 USD (204)
夏普比率:
0.19
交易活动:
8.55%
最大入金加载:
41.39%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
120
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
6.02
长期交易:
309 (44.33%)
短期交易:
388 (55.67%)
利润因子:
2.10
预期回报:
30.87 USD
平均利润:
68.67 USD
平均损失:
-194.80 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
每月增长:
58.08%
年度预测:
704.70%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
净值:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|697
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|22K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|7.3M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +490.83 USD
最差交易: -994 USD
最大连续赢利: 204
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +8 248.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 928.67 USD
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.
I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.
When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.
