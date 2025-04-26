信号部分
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0条评论
可靠性
35
3 / 6.1K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 542%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
697
盈利交易:
597 (85.65%)
亏损交易:
100 (14.35%)
最好交易:
490.83 USD
最差交易:
-994.28 USD
毛利:
40 993.28 USD (10 695 721 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 480.22 USD (3 389 913 pips)
最大连续赢利:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
8 248.18 USD (204)
夏普比率:
0.19
交易活动:
8.55%
最大入金加载:
41.39%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
120
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
6.02
长期交易:
309 (44.33%)
短期交易:
388 (55.67%)
利润因子:
2.10
预期回报:
30.87 USD
平均利润:
68.67 USD
平均损失:
-194.80 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
每月增长:
58.08%
年度预测:
704.70%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
净值:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 697
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 7.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +490.83 USD
最差交易: -994 USD
最大连续赢利: 204
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +8 248.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 928.67 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live07 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EGlobal-Cent6
8.47 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live05
50.00 × 1
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.


没有评论
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.18 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.28 04:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
