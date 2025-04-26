SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Dance BTC
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
35 semanas
3 / 6.2K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 542%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
697
Transacciones Rentables:
597 (85.65%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
100 (14.35%)
Mejor transacción:
490.83 USD
Peor transacción:
-994.28 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
40 993.28 USD (10 695 721 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-19 480.22 USD (3 389 913 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
8 248.18 USD (204)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Actividad comercial:
8.55%
Carga máxima del depósito:
41.39%
Último trade:
6 días
Trades a la semana:
120
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
6.02
Transacciones Largas:
309 (44.33%)
Transacciones Cortas:
388 (55.67%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.10
Beneficio Esperado:
30.87 USD
Beneficio medio:
68.67 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-194.80 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
58.08%
Pronóstico anual:
704.70%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
De fondos:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 697
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 7.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +490.83 USD
Peor transacción: -994 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 204
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8 248.18 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 928.67 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live07" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EGlobal-Cent6
8.47 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live05
50.00 × 1
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.18 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.28 04:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
