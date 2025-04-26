SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Dance BTC
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
1 / 172 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 144%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
265
Bénéfice trades:
209 (78.86%)
Perte trades:
56 (21.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
333.59 USD
Pire transaction:
-600.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
11 230.44 USD (4 748 238 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 308.52 USD (1 805 804 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (1 343.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 571.50 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
8.55%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.72%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.43
Longs trades:
141 (53.21%)
Courts trades:
124 (46.79%)
Facteur de profit:
1.54
Rendement attendu:
14.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
53.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-130.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-2 735.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 735.54 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.78%
Prévision annuelle:
179.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 735.54 USD (45.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.07% (1 436.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 265
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 3.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.9M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +333.59 USD
Pire transaction: -600 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 343.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 735.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live07" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.



Aucun avis
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.28 04:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.26 06:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.26 03:41
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.26 03:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.26 03:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
