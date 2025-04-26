시그널섹션
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 리뷰
안정성
37
4 / 7.2K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 462%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
855
이익 거래:
697 (81.52%)
손실 거래:
158 (18.48%)
최고의 거래:
490.83 USD
최악의 거래:
-994.28 USD
총 수익:
45 611.63 USD (11 840 742 pips)
총 손실:
-27 591.18 USD (4 699 418 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
8 248.18 USD (204)
샤프 비율:
0.16
거래 활동:
8.55%
최대 입금량:
41.39%
최근 거래:
3 일 전
주별 거래 수:
98
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
3.73
롱(주식매수):
345 (40.35%)
숏(주식차입매도):
510 (59.65%)
수익 요인:
1.65
기대수익:
21.08 USD
평균 이익:
65.44 USD
평균 손실:
-174.63 USD
연속 최대 손실:
10 (-2 884.33 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
19.53%
연간 예측:
236.98%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
4 830.33 USD (19.96%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
자본금별:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 855
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 7.1M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +490.83 USD
최악의 거래: -994 USD
연속 최대 이익: 204
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +8 248.18 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 884.33 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live07"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EGlobal-Cent5
1.52 × 33
EGlobal-Cent6
6.25 × 80
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

Here's a little tip: When you're unsure about when to subscribe and start copying trades, please start copying on the Friday after I've had a losing week—because there's a 10% probability that there won't be two consecutive weeks of losses.

On January 5, 2026, I'm sorry here. Due to my limited technology, I suffered a loss for two weeks. I have been counting the orders in the last month and optimizing them based on the upgrade on December 1, 2025. The number of orders has decreased by 25%.




리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 13:16 2026.01.05 13:16:57  

On January 5, 2026, I'm sorry here. Due to my limited technology, I suffered a loss for two weeks. I have been counting the orders in the last month and optimizing them based on the upgrade on December 1, 2025. The number of orders has decreased by 25%.

2026.01.03 08:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 05:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.03 05:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 09:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 16:05 2025.12.28 16:05:44  

Here's a little tip: When you're unsure about when to subscribe and start copying trades, please start copying on the Friday after I've had a losing week—because there's a 10% probability that there won't be two consecutive weeks of losses.

2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Dance BTC
월별 30 USD
462%
4
7.2K
USD
24K
USD
37
99%
855
81%
9%
1.65
21.08
USD
24%
1:500
