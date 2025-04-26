- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|855
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|BTCUSD
|18K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|BTCUSD
|7.1M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live07"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.
I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.
When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.
Here's a little tip: When you're unsure about when to subscribe and start copying trades, please start copying on the Friday after I've had a losing week—because there's a 10% probability that there won't be two consecutive weeks of losses.
On January 5, 2026, I'm sorry here. Due to my limited technology, I suffered a loss for two weeks. I have been counting the orders in the last month and optimizing them based on the upgrade on December 1, 2025. The number of orders has decreased by 25%.
