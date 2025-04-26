Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.

I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

Here's a little tip: When you're unsure about when to subscribe and start copying trades, please start copying on the Friday after I've had a losing week—because there's a 10% probability that there won't be two consecutive weeks of losses.

On January 5, 2026, I'm sorry here. Due to my limited technology, I suffered a loss for two weeks. I have been counting the orders in the last month and optimizing them based on the upgrade on December 1, 2025. The number of orders has decreased by 25%.







