СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Dance BTC
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 отзывов
Надежность
35 недель
3 / 6K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 542%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
697
Прибыльных трейдов:
597 (85.65%)
Убыточных трейдов:
100 (14.35%)
Лучший трейд:
490.83 USD
Худший трейд:
-994.28 USD
Общая прибыль:
40 993.28 USD (10 695 721 pips)
Общий убыток:
-19 480.22 USD (3 389 913 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
8 248.18 USD (204)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.19
Торговая активность:
8.55%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
41.39%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
120
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
6.02
Длинных трейдов:
309 (44.33%)
Коротких трейдов:
388 (55.67%)
Профит фактор:
2.10
Мат. ожидание:
30.87 USD
Средняя прибыль:
68.67 USD
Средний убыток:
-194.80 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
58.08%
Годовой прогноз:
704.70%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
По эквити:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 697
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 7.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +490.83 USD
Худший трейд: -994 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 204
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +8 248.18 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 928.67 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live07" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EGlobal-Cent6
8.47 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live05
50.00 × 1
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.18 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.28 04:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.28 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.04 02:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.26 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Dance BTC
30 USD в месяц
542%
3
6K
USD
28K
USD
35
99%
697
85%
9%
2.10
30.87
USD
24%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.