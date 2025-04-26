- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|697
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD
|22K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD
|7.3M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live07" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|8.47 × 59
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|50.00 × 1
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.
I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.
When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.
