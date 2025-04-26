SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Dance BTC
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
36 semanas
3 / 5.9K USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 503%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
721
Negociações com lucro:
612 (84.88%)
Negociações com perda:
109 (15.12%)
Melhor negociação:
490.83 USD
Pior negociação:
-994.28 USD
Lucro bruto:
41 458.14 USD (10 728 192 pips)
Perda bruta:
-21 646.10 USD (3 499 693 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
8 248.18 USD (204)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.18
Atividade de negociação:
8.55%
Depósito máximo carregado:
41.39%
Último negócio:
10 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
60
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.54
Negociações longas:
309 (42.86%)
Negociações curtas:
412 (57.14%)
Fator de lucro:
1.92
Valor esperado:
27.48 USD
Lucro médio:
67.74 USD
Perda média:
-198.59 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
48.43%
Previsão anual:
587.63%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 721
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 20K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 7.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +490.83 USD
Pior negociação: -994 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 204
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8 248.18 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 928.67 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live07" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
EGlobal-Cent6
6.25 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2586.00 × 1
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.


Sem comentários
2025.12.27 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.18 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
