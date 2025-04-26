シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Dance BTC
Junqi Liu

Dance BTC

Junqi Liu
レビュー0件
信頼性
36週間
3 / 6.1K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 529%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
757
利益トレード:
640 (84.54%)
損失トレード:
117 (15.46%)
ベストトレード:
490.83 USD
最悪のトレード:
-994.28 USD
総利益:
42 742.05 USD (10 980 692 pips)
総損失:
-21 828.50 USD (3 533 293 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
204 (8 248.18 USD)
最大連続利益:
8 248.18 USD (204)
シャープレシオ:
0.18
取引アクティビティ:
8.55%
最大入金額:
41.39%
最近のトレード:
5 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
60
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
5.85
長いトレード:
309 (40.82%)
短いトレード:
448 (59.18%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.96
期待されたペイオフ:
27.63 USD
平均利益:
66.78 USD
平均損失:
-186.57 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-2 928.67 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2 928.67 USD (8)
月間成長:
54.68%
年間予想:
663.44%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
3 573.10 USD (35.24%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
22.82% (2 735.54 USD)
エクイティによる:
24.45% (3 788.02 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 757
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 21K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 7.4M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +490.83 USD
最悪のトレード: -994 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 204
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +8 248.18 USD
最大連続損失: -2 928.67 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live07"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent6
6.25 × 80
Signal only trades BTCUSD, please make sure your broker has this kind, and make sure the leverage is not less than 200. The loss of each order is about 5% of the balance. The sizes of SL and TP are automatically adjusted according to the risk.


I don't recommend 100% subscription to the signal, because my purpose is not to subscribe to the fee, but to have a source of living expenses without withdrawing the balance. The ultimate goal is to make money by making profits from my account. All my settings are high-risk, and I can get high returns by compounding interest for a long time.


When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.


レビューなし
2025.12.28 00:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 14:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 11:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 13:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 16:54 2025.11.30 16:54:03  

When the strategy is upgraded on December 1, 2025, the order will be more subdivided to increase the accuracy, but the profit will be reduced by a part.

2025.11.15 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.21 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.18 07:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.20 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.19 23:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.19 11:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.19 10:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Dance BTC
30 USD/月
529%
3
6.1K
USD
27K
USD
36
99%
757
84%
9%
1.95
27.63
USD
24%
1:500
コピー

