This copy trading strategy focuses primarily on the dynamics between Europe, the UK, and the US, taking advantage of global market sentiment shifts. Positions are opened on key forex pairs (EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD), as well as BTCUSD and XAUUSD, during expected retracements. The approach uses fixed lot sizing without predefined Take Profit or Stop Loss, relying on strategic entries aligned with anticipated reversals. Additionally, artificial intelligence is occasionally implemented in the analysis phase to assist with forecasting.

Disclaimer:

Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. This strategy does not use Stop Loss or Take Profit levels, and positions may remain open during prolonged market moves. To avoid margin calls, a minimum budget of $1,000 per 0.01 lot is strongly recommended. Past performance is not indicative of future results.