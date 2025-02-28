SinyallerBölümler
Federico Ligresti

MyPersonal

Federico Ligresti
0 inceleme
30 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 45 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -31%
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 352
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 657 (70.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
695 (29.55%)
En iyi işlem:
96.29 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-572.67 EUR
Brüt kâr:
6 481.21 EUR (8 472 003 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 614.54 EUR (10 388 718 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (316.58 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
316.58 EUR (30)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
92.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
102.22%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
76
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.08
Alış işlemleri:
972 (41.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 380 (58.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.98
Beklenen getiri:
-0.06 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.91 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-9.52 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
39 (-937.64 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-937.64 EUR (39)
Aylık büyüme:
-35.93%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
86%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
787.70 EUR
Maksimum:
1 617.21 EUR (73.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
65.45% (1 617.21 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
49.05% (966.82 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 791
EURUSD 428
GBPUSD 346
BTCUSD 300
USDCHF 163
AUDUSD 151
EURGBP 122
USDJPY 49
NZDUSD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -188
EURUSD 220
GBPUSD 2
BTCUSD -605
USDCHF 105
AUDUSD 55
EURGBP 211
USDJPY 43
NZDUSD 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -14K
EURUSD 20K
GBPUSD -1.6K
BTCUSD -1.9M
USDCHF -6.7K
AUDUSD -5.3K
EURGBP 8.4K
USDJPY 286
NZDUSD 438
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +96.29 EUR
En kötü işlem: -573 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 30
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 39
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +316.58 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -937.64 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
This copy trading strategy focuses primarily on the dynamics between Europe, the UK, and the US, taking advantage of global market sentiment shifts. Positions are opened on key forex pairs (EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD), as well as BTCUSD and XAUUSD, during expected retracements. The approach uses fixed lot sizing without predefined Take Profit or Stop Loss, relying on strategic entries aligned with anticipated reversals. Additionally, artificial intelligence is occasionally implemented in the analysis phase to assist with forecasting.

Disclaimer:
Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. This strategy does not use Stop Loss or Take Profit levels, and positions may remain open during prolonged market moves. To avoid margin calls, a minimum budget of $1,000 per 0.01 lot is strongly recommended. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


2025.09.09 06:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 05:27
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 11:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 05:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 03:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.28 00:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 17:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.06 00:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.05 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.05 12:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.15 17:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 16:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 06:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.03 05:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 16:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 06:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 19:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
