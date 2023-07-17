- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 310
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
998 (76.18%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
312 (23.82%)
En iyi işlem:
441.91 USD
En kötü işlem:
-511.89 USD
Brüt kâr:
25 939.35 USD (7 108 581 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12 578.19 USD (2 379 008 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
46 (292.49 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 180.78 USD (28)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
41.79%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
32 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.75
Alış işlemleri:
653 (49.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
657 (50.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.06
Beklenen getiri:
10.20 USD
Ortalama kâr:
25.99 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-40.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
23 (-1 188.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 594.59 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
0.32%
Yıllık tahmin:
3.87%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 811.57 USD (52.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
47.02% (2 811.57 USD)
Varlığa göre:
84.99% (4 589.34 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|374
|NZDCAD
|196
|AUDCAD
|170
|AUDNZD
|150
|ETHUSD
|97
|LTCUSD
|80
|SOLUSD
|77
|GOLD
|45
|ADAUSD
|40
|MATICUSD
|37
|NZDUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|10
|XRPUSD
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDCAD
|5.3K
|NZDCAD
|894
|AUDCAD
|673
|AUDNZD
|630
|ETHUSD
|1.4K
|LTCUSD
|1.7K
|SOLUSD
|1.4K
|GOLD
|-2.1K
|ADAUSD
|754
|MATICUSD
|-114
|NZDUSD
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|XRPUSD
|27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDCAD
|-49K
|NZDCAD
|94K
|AUDCAD
|79K
|AUDNZD
|75K
|ETHUSD
|1.1M
|LTCUSD
|129K
|SOLUSD
|75K
|GOLD
|-219K
|ADAUSD
|244K
|MATICUSD
|-249K
|NZDUSD
|21K
|BTCUSD
|3.4M
|XRPUSD
|71K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +441.91 USD
En kötü işlem: -512 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 28
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +292.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 188.63 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XM.COM-Real 17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
XMUK-Real 19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 28
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 19
|
XM.COM-Real 14
|0.00 × 4
|
XM.COM-Real 2
|0.00 × 10
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 3
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 10
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real02
|0.00 × 1
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.04 × 23
|
XM.COM-Real 15
|0.21 × 28
|
Orbex-Live
|0.70 × 46
|
IMSFX-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|2.00 × 21
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|2.50 × 4
With a unique strategy involving hedging and swing trading, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 8% monthly return on their investments, or more than 100% returns an year, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, a figure rarely seen in other investment platforms.
For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 account balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading.
As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets, I prefer quality over quantity. Less frequent high probability trades over high frequent low probability trades. 5 serious clients with more than $10000 capital each, over 100 clients with $500 capital each.
Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.
For more information you may contact me in Telegram.
Telegram links below
https://t.me/hedgeandswing
https://t.me/poornima100
This is one of the best signals that I have ever seen. Profits are very impressive with low lot sizes and drawdown well under my tolerance. Trades are sometimes open for a very long time. Anyway, Poornima is quite responsive and provides detailed explanations when asked. I am very happy with the subscription.
But now, the monthly subscription flat fee has been increased much that I am opting for account management.
Thanks for the great work!