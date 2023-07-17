- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 310
Profit Trade:
998 (76.18%)
Loss Trade:
312 (23.82%)
Best Trade:
441.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-511.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
25 939.35 USD (7 108 581 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 578.19 USD (2 379 008 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (292.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 180.78 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
41.79%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.75
Long Trade:
653 (49.85%)
Short Trade:
657 (50.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.06
Profitto previsto:
10.20 USD
Profitto medio:
25.99 USD
Perdita media:
-40.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-1 188.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 594.59 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.32%
Previsione annuale:
3.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 811.57 USD (52.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.02% (2 811.57 USD)
Per equità:
84.99% (4 589.34 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|374
|NZDCAD
|196
|AUDCAD
|170
|AUDNZD
|150
|ETHUSD
|97
|LTCUSD
|80
|SOLUSD
|77
|GOLD
|45
|ADAUSD
|40
|MATICUSD
|37
|NZDUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|10
|XRPUSD
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCAD
|5.3K
|NZDCAD
|894
|AUDCAD
|673
|AUDNZD
|630
|ETHUSD
|1.4K
|LTCUSD
|1.7K
|SOLUSD
|1.4K
|GOLD
|-2.1K
|ADAUSD
|754
|MATICUSD
|-114
|NZDUSD
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|XRPUSD
|27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCAD
|-49K
|NZDCAD
|94K
|AUDCAD
|79K
|AUDNZD
|75K
|ETHUSD
|1.1M
|LTCUSD
|129K
|SOLUSD
|75K
|GOLD
|-219K
|ADAUSD
|244K
|MATICUSD
|-249K
|NZDUSD
|21K
|BTCUSD
|3.4M
|XRPUSD
|71K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +441.91 USD
Worst Trade: -512 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +292.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 188.63 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XM.COM-Real 17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
XMUK-Real 19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 28
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 19
|
XM.COM-Real 14
|0.00 × 4
|
XM.COM-Real 2
|0.00 × 10
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 3
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 10
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real02
|0.00 × 1
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.04 × 23
|
XM.COM-Real 15
|0.21 × 28
|
Orbex-Live
|0.70 × 46
|
IMSFX-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|2.00 × 21
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|2.50 × 4
5 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
With a unique strategy involving hedging and swing trading, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 8% monthly return on their investments, or more than 100% returns an year, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, a figure rarely seen in other investment platforms.
For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 account balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading.
As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets, I prefer quality over quantity. Less frequent high probability trades over high frequent low probability trades. 5 serious clients with more than $10000 capital each, over 100 clients with $500 capital each.
Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.
For more information you may contact me in Telegram.
Telegram links below
https://t.me/hedgeandswing
https://t.me/poornima100
For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 account balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading.
As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets, I prefer quality over quantity. Less frequent high probability trades over high frequent low probability trades. 5 serious clients with more than $10000 capital each, over 100 clients with $500 capital each.
Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.
For more information you may contact me in Telegram.
Telegram links below
https://t.me/hedgeandswing
https://t.me/poornima100
This is one of the best signals that I have ever seen. Profits are very impressive with low lot sizes and drawdown well under my tolerance. Trades are sometimes open for a very long time. Anyway, Poornima is quite responsive and provides detailed explanations when asked. I am very happy with the subscription.
But now, the monthly subscription flat fee has been increased much that I am opting for account management.
Thanks for the great work!