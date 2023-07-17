SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Institutional style Hedge and Swing
Poornima Ramakrishnan

Institutional style Hedge and Swing

Poornima Ramakrishnan
1 recensione
Affidabilità
131 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2023 939%
XM.COM-Real 17
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 310
Profit Trade:
998 (76.18%)
Loss Trade:
312 (23.82%)
Best Trade:
441.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-511.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
25 939.35 USD (7 108 581 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 578.19 USD (2 379 008 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (292.49 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 180.78 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
41.79%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
32 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.75
Long Trade:
653 (49.85%)
Short Trade:
657 (50.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.06
Profitto previsto:
10.20 USD
Profitto medio:
25.99 USD
Perdita media:
-40.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-1 188.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 594.59 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.32%
Previsione annuale:
3.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 811.57 USD (52.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.02% (2 811.57 USD)
Per equità:
84.99% (4 589.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 374
NZDCAD 196
AUDCAD 170
AUDNZD 150
ETHUSD 97
LTCUSD 80
SOLUSD 77
GOLD 45
ADAUSD 40
MATICUSD 37
NZDUSD 28
BTCUSD 10
XRPUSD 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD 5.3K
NZDCAD 894
AUDCAD 673
AUDNZD 630
ETHUSD 1.4K
LTCUSD 1.7K
SOLUSD 1.4K
GOLD -2.1K
ADAUSD 754
MATICUSD -114
NZDUSD 1.7K
BTCUSD 1.1K
XRPUSD 27
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD -49K
NZDCAD 94K
AUDCAD 79K
AUDNZD 75K
ETHUSD 1.1M
LTCUSD 129K
SOLUSD 75K
GOLD -219K
ADAUSD 244K
MATICUSD -249K
NZDUSD 21K
BTCUSD 3.4M
XRPUSD 71K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +441.91 USD
Worst Trade: -512 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +292.49 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 188.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XM.COM-Real 17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-2
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
XMUK-Real 19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 28
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 19
XM.COM-Real 14
0.00 × 4
XM.COM-Real 2
0.00 × 10
XM.COM-Real 17
0.00 × 20
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 3
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 10
AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real02
0.00 × 1
XMUK-Real 17
0.04 × 23
XM.COM-Real 15
0.21 × 28
Orbex-Live
0.70 × 46
IMSFX-Live
2.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
2.00 × 21
GBEbrokers-Live
2.50 × 4
5 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
With a unique strategy involving hedging and swing trading, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 8% monthly return on their investments, or more than 100% returns an year, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, a figure rarely seen in other investment platforms.

For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 account balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading.

As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets, I prefer quality over quantity. Less frequent high probability trades over high frequent low probability trades. 5 serious clients with more than $10000 capital each, over 100 clients with $500 capital each.

Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.

For more information you may contact me in Telegram.

Telegram links below
https://t.me/hedgeandswing
https://t.me/poornima100


Valutazione media:
rohan100
30
rohan100 2023.07.17 15:38 
 

This is one of the best signals that I have ever seen. Profits are very impressive with low lot sizes and drawdown well under my tolerance. Trades are sometimes open for a very long time. Anyway, Poornima is quite responsive and provides detailed explanations when asked. I am very happy with the subscription.

But now, the monthly subscription flat fee has been increased much that I am opting for account management.

Thanks for the great work!

2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 03:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 03:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 13:23
80% of growth achieved within 42 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 841 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 05:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 20:48
80% of growth achieved within 41 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 834 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 02:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 12:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 02:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 18:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 17:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 15:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 22:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 19:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 18:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 16:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati