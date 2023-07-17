- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
1 310
Bénéfice trades:
998 (76.18%)
Perte trades:
312 (23.82%)
Meilleure transaction:
441.91 USD
Pire transaction:
-511.89 USD
Bénéfice brut:
25 939.35 USD (7 108 581 pips)
Perte brute:
-12 578.19 USD (2 379 008 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
46 (292.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 180.78 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
41.79%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
32 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.75
Longs trades:
653 (49.85%)
Courts trades:
657 (50.15%)
Facteur de profit:
2.06
Rendement attendu:
10.20 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
25.99 USD
Perte moyenne:
-40.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
23 (-1 188.63 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 594.59 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.32%
Prévision annuelle:
3.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 811.57 USD (52.49%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.02% (2 811.57 USD)
Par fonds propres:
84.99% (4 589.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCAD
|374
|NZDCAD
|196
|AUDCAD
|170
|AUDNZD
|150
|ETHUSD
|97
|LTCUSD
|80
|SOLUSD
|77
|GOLD
|45
|ADAUSD
|40
|MATICUSD
|37
|NZDUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|10
|XRPUSD
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCAD
|5.3K
|NZDCAD
|894
|AUDCAD
|673
|AUDNZD
|630
|ETHUSD
|1.4K
|LTCUSD
|1.7K
|SOLUSD
|1.4K
|GOLD
|-2.1K
|ADAUSD
|754
|MATICUSD
|-114
|NZDUSD
|1.7K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|XRPUSD
|27
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCAD
|-49K
|NZDCAD
|94K
|AUDCAD
|79K
|AUDNZD
|75K
|ETHUSD
|1.1M
|LTCUSD
|129K
|SOLUSD
|75K
|GOLD
|-219K
|ADAUSD
|244K
|MATICUSD
|-249K
|NZDUSD
|21K
|BTCUSD
|3.4M
|XRPUSD
|71K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +441.91 USD
Pire transaction: -512 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +292.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 188.63 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XM.COM-Real 17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
XMUK-Real 19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 28
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 19
|
XM.COM-Real 14
|0.00 × 4
|
XM.COM-Real 2
|0.00 × 10
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 3
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 10
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real02
|0.00 × 1
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.04 × 23
|
XM.COM-Real 15
|0.21 × 28
|
Orbex-Live
|0.70 × 46
|
IMSFX-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|2.00 × 21
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|2.50 × 4
5 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
With a unique strategy involving hedging and swing trading, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 8% monthly return on their investments, or more than 100% returns an year, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, a figure rarely seen in other investment platforms.
For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 account balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading.
As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets, I prefer quality over quantity. Less frequent high probability trades over high frequent low probability trades. 5 serious clients with more than $10000 capital each, over 100 clients with $500 capital each.
Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.
For more information you may contact me in Telegram.
Telegram links below
https://t.me/hedgeandswing
https://t.me/poornima100
This is one of the best signals that I have ever seen. Profits are very impressive with low lot sizes and drawdown well under my tolerance. Trades are sometimes open for a very long time. Anyway, Poornima is quite responsive and provides detailed explanations when asked. I am very happy with the subscription.
But now, the monthly subscription flat fee has been increased much that I am opting for account management.
Thanks for the great work!