Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
レビュー0件
信頼性
149週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 6 876%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 537
利益トレード:
1 318 (85.75%)
損失トレード:
219 (14.25%)
ベストトレード:
1 865.32 USD
最悪のトレード:
-737.28 USD
総利益:
92 665.90 USD (110 141 pips)
総損失:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
71 (227.35 USD)
最大連続利益:
7 268.17 USD (14)
シャープレシオ:
0.31
取引アクティビティ:
0.20%
最大入金額:
13.88%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
2 分
リカバリーファクター:
22.17
長いトレード:
766 (49.84%)
短いトレード:
771 (50.16%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.88
期待されたペイオフ:
44.74 USD
平均利益:
70.31 USD
平均損失:
-109.16 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
最大連続損失:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
月間成長:
0.28%
年間予想:
3.36%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
エクイティによる:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 865.32 USD
最悪のトレード: -737 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 14
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +227.35 USD
最大連続損失: -1 220.47 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"EightcapLtd-Real-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


レビューなし
2025.12.17 07:55 2025.12.17 07:55:16  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 03:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 00:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.03 02:06
No swaps are charged
2025.09.03 02:06
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
