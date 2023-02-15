信号部分
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0条评论
可靠性
149
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2023 6 876%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 537
盈利交易:
1 318 (85.75%)
亏损交易:
219 (14.25%)
最好交易:
1 865.32 USD
最差交易:
-737.28 USD
毛利:
92 665.90 USD (110 141 pips)
毛利亏损:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
最大连续赢利:
71 (227.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
7 268.17 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.31
交易活动:
0.20%
最大入金加载:
13.88%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
2 分钟
采收率:
22.17
长期交易:
766 (49.84%)
短期交易:
771 (50.16%)
利润因子:
3.88
预期回报:
44.74 USD
平均利润:
70.31 USD
平均损失:
-109.16 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
每月增长:
0.28%
年度预测:
3.36%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
净值:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 865.32 USD
最差交易: -737 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +227.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 220.47 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 EightcapLtd-Real-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


没有评论
2025.12.17 07:55  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.11.20 11:51
