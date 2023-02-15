SegnaliSezioni
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
137 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 6 116%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 470
Profit Trade:
1 263 (85.91%)
Loss Trade:
207 (14.08%)
Best Trade:
1 865.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-629.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
79 939.61 USD (106 293 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 783.71 USD (24 157 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
71 (227.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
0.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.88%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
46.49
Long Trade:
733 (49.86%)
Short Trade:
737 (50.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.26
Profitto previsto:
41.60 USD
Profitto medio:
63.29 USD
Perdita media:
-90.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 315.35 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
13.31%
Previsione annuale:
161.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 315.35 USD (4.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
Per equità:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY.i 429
GBPUSD.i 427
EURUSD.i 348
AUDUSD.i 266
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY.i 31K
GBPUSD.i 16K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY.i 42K
GBPUSD.i 23K
EURUSD.i 15K
AUDUSD.i 2.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 865.32 USD
Worst Trade: -630 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +227.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 220.47 USD

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


