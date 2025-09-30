KotasyonBölümler
VNO-PO: Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe

14.87 USD 0.36 (2.36%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

VNO-PO fiyatı bugün -2.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 14.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 15.39 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
14.86 15.39
Yıllık aralık
13.76 16.25
Önceki kapanış
15.23
Açılış
15.37
Satış
14.87
Alış
15.17
Düşük
14.86
Yüksek
15.39
Hacim
41
Günlük değişim
-2.36%
Aylık değişim
1.78%
6 aylık değişim
3.34%
Yıllık değişim
3.34%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4