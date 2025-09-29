- Overview
VNO-PO: Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe
VNO-PO exchange rate has changed by -1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.00 and at a high of 15.39.
Follow Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VNO-PO stock price today?
Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock is priced at 15.00 today. It trades within -1.51%, yesterday's close was 15.23, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of VNO-PO shows these updates.
Does Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe stock pay dividends?
Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe is currently valued at 15.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.24% and USD. View the chart live to track VNO-PO movements.
How to buy VNO-PO stock?
You can buy Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe shares at the current price of 15.00. Orders are usually placed near 15.00 or 15.30, while 35 and -2.41% show market activity. Follow VNO-PO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNO-PO stock?
Investing in Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe involves considering the yearly range 13.76 - 16.25 and current price 15.00. Many compare 2.67% and 4.24% before placing orders at 15.00 or 15.30. Explore the VNO-PO price chart live with daily changes.
What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST in the past year was 16.25. Within 13.76 - 16.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are VORNADO REALTY TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VORNADO REALTY TRUST (VNO-PO) over the year was 13.76. Comparing it with the current 15.00 and 13.76 - 16.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNO-PO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNO-PO stock split?
Vornado Realty Trust 4.45% Series O Cumulative Redeemable Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.23, and 4.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.23
- Open
- 15.37
- Bid
- 15.00
- Ask
- 15.30
- Low
- 15.00
- High
- 15.39
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- -1.51%
- Month Change
- 2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.24%
- Year Change
- 4.24%
