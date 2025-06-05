Dövizler / RENT
RENT: Rent the Runway Inc - Class A
4.96 USD 0.08 (1.59%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RENT fiyatı bugün -1.59% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 4.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.61 aralığında işlem gördü.
Rent the Runway Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
RENT haberleri
- Rent the Runway hisseleri yeniden sermayelendirme endişeleri arasında düşüyor
- Rent the Runway stock falls amid recapitalization concerns
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Rent the Runway Debt Falls Subscriber Up
- Rent the Runway Q2 2025 Kazanç Raporu: Hisse Senedi %29,56 Yükseldi
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q2 2025 sees stock surge 29.56%
- Rent the Runway 2025 2. Çeyrek: Toparlanma Çabaları Arasında Abone Artışı Hızlanıyor
- Rent the Runway Q2 2025 slides: subscriber growth accelerates amid turnaround efforts
- What to Know About the Fed’s Lisa Cook and Mortgage Fraud Allegations
- Rent the Runway stock soars after announcing growth recapitalization
- Rent the Runway announces growth recapitalization plan
- How Urban Outfitters’ Nuuly Stole the Show From Rent the Runway
- Rent the runway (RENT) CEO Hyman sells $20,500 in shares
- Rent the Runway elects directors and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- NYC’s sky-high rent, cost of living fueled Zohran Mamdani’s win. Here’s exactly how expensive it is.
- A Way for People With Low Credit Scores to Raise Them
- Why Is Rent The Runway Stock Trading Higher On Friday? - Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q1 2025 sees revenue dip, subscriber growth
- Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Rent the Runway Q1 2025 slides: revenue drops 7%, bets big on inventory
- Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What's Driving Markets Thursday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Günlük aralık
4.90 5.61
Yıllık aralık
3.69 13.66
- Önceki kapanış
- 5.04
- Açılış
- 5.03
- Satış
- 4.96
- Alış
- 5.26
- Düşük
- 4.90
- Yüksek
- 5.61
- Hacim
- 1.083 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.59%
- Aylık değişim
- -8.82%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 10.96%
- Yıllık değişim
- -47.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar