RENT: Rent the Runway Inc - Class A

4.96 USD 0.08 (1.59%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RENT fiyatı bugün -1.59% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 4.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 5.61 aralığında işlem gördü.

Rent the Runway Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
4.90 5.61
Yıllık aralık
3.69 13.66
Önceki kapanış
5.04
Açılış
5.03
Satış
4.96
Alış
5.26
Düşük
4.90
Yüksek
5.61
Hacim
1.083 K
Günlük değişim
-1.59%
Aylık değişim
-8.82%
6 aylık değişim
10.96%
Yıllık değişim
-47.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar