RENT: Rent the Runway Inc - Class A

4.96 USD 0.08 (1.59%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RENT ha avuto una variazione del -1.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.90 e ad un massimo di 5.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Rent the Runway Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.90 5.61
Intervallo Annuale
3.69 13.66
Chiusura Precedente
5.04
Apertura
5.03
Bid
4.96
Ask
5.26
Minimo
4.90
Massimo
5.61
Volume
1.083 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.59%
Variazione Mensile
-8.82%
Variazione Semestrale
10.96%
Variazione Annuale
-47.79%
21 settembre, domenica