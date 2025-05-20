货币 / RENT
RENT: Rent the Runway Inc - Class A
5.11 USD 0.02 (0.39%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RENT汇率已更改0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点4.89和高点5.78进行交易。
关注Rent the Runway Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RENT新闻
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- 美国股市涨跌不一；截至收盘道琼斯工业平均指数下跌0.59%
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Rent the Runway Debt Falls Subscriber Up
- Rent the Runway 2025财年第二季度财报：股价大涨29.56%
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q2 2025 sees stock surge 29.56%
- Rent the Runway Q2 2025 slides: subscriber growth accelerates amid turnaround efforts
- What to Know About the Fed’s Lisa Cook and Mortgage Fraud Allegations
- Rent the Runway stock soars after announcing growth recapitalization
- Rent the Runway announces growth recapitalization plan
- How Urban Outfitters’ Nuuly Stole the Show From Rent the Runway
- Rent the runway (RENT) CEO Hyman sells $20,500 in shares
- Rent the Runway elects directors and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- NYC’s sky-high rent, cost of living fueled Zohran Mamdani’s win. Here’s exactly how expensive it is.
- A Way for People With Low Credit Scores to Raise Them
- Why Is Rent The Runway Stock Trading Higher On Friday? - Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q1 2025 sees revenue dip, subscriber growth
- Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Rent the Runway Q1 2025 slides: revenue drops 7%, bets big on inventory
- Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What's Driving Markets Thursday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Amid tariff agita, Wall Street is a bit more cautious than normal on second-quarter earnings
- Are You a European in a Housing Crunch? We Want to Hear From You.
日范围
4.89 5.78
年范围
3.69 13.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.09
- 开盘价
- 4.89
- 卖价
- 5.11
- 买价
- 5.41
- 最低价
- 4.89
- 最高价
- 5.78
- 交易量
- 648
- 日变化
- 0.39%
- 月变化
- -6.07%
- 6个月变化
- 14.32%
- 年变化
- -46.21%
