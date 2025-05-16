Currencies / RENT
RENT: Rent the Runway Inc - Class A
5.09 USD 0.23 (4.73%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RENT exchange rate has changed by 4.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.80 and at a high of 5.09.
Follow Rent the Runway Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RENT News
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Rent the Runway Debt Falls Subscriber Up
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q2 2025 sees stock surge 29.56%
- Rent the Runway Q2 2025 slides: subscriber growth accelerates amid turnaround efforts
- What to Know About the Fed’s Lisa Cook and Mortgage Fraud Allegations
- Rent the Runway stock soars after announcing growth recapitalization
- Rent the Runway announces growth recapitalization plan
- How Urban Outfitters’ Nuuly Stole the Show From Rent the Runway
- Rent the runway (RENT) CEO Hyman sells $20,500 in shares
- Rent the Runway elects directors and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- NYC’s sky-high rent, cost of living fueled Zohran Mamdani’s win. Here’s exactly how expensive it is.
- A Way for People With Low Credit Scores to Raise Them
- Why Is Rent The Runway Stock Trading Higher On Friday? - Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q1 2025 sees revenue dip, subscriber growth
- Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Rent the Runway Q1 2025 slides: revenue drops 7%, bets big on inventory
- Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What's Driving Markets Thursday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Amid tariff agita, Wall Street is a bit more cautious than normal on second-quarter earnings
- Are You a European in a Housing Crunch? We Want to Hear From You.
- Spain Orders Airbnb to Take Down 66,000 Rental Listings
- These companies are replacing mom and dad as a guarantor for renters. It will soon be a $1 billion-a-year industry.
Daily Range
4.80 5.09
Year Range
3.69 13.66
- Previous Close
- 4.86
- Open
- 4.83
- Bid
- 5.09
- Ask
- 5.39
- Low
- 4.80
- High
- 5.09
- Volume
- 224
- Daily Change
- 4.73%
- Month Change
- -6.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.87%
- Year Change
- -46.42%
