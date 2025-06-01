通貨 / RENT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RENT: Rent the Runway Inc - Class A
5.04 USD 0.07 (1.37%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RENTの今日の為替レートは、-1.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.88の安値と5.32の高値で取引されました。
Rent the Runway Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RENT News
- マイクロソフトとCurated for You、Copilotに新たなAIファッション検索機能を導入
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Rent the Runway Debt Falls Subscriber Up
- レント・ザ・ランウェイ、2025年第2四半期決算で株価が29.56%急騰
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q2 2025 sees stock surge 29.56%
- レント・ザ・ランウェイ、第2四半期に加入者増加が加速、再建努力の中で
- Rent the Runway Q2 2025 slides: subscriber growth accelerates amid turnaround efforts
- What to Know About the Fed’s Lisa Cook and Mortgage Fraud Allegations
- Rent the Runway stock soars after announcing growth recapitalization
- Rent the Runway announces growth recapitalization plan
- How Urban Outfitters’ Nuuly Stole the Show From Rent the Runway
- Rent the runway (RENT) CEO Hyman sells $20,500 in shares
- Rent the Runway elects directors and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- NYC’s sky-high rent, cost of living fueled Zohran Mamdani’s win. Here’s exactly how expensive it is.
- A Way for People With Low Credit Scores to Raise Them
- Why Is Rent The Runway Stock Trading Higher On Friday? - Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q1 2025 sees revenue dip, subscriber growth
- Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Rent the Runway Q1 2025 slides: revenue drops 7%, bets big on inventory
- Trump Announces China Trade Talks, Tesla Stock Slumps: What's Driving Markets Thursday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Amid tariff agita, Wall Street is a bit more cautious than normal on second-quarter earnings
RENT on the Community Forum
- VPS Instances. (1)
- VPS (1)
RENTの取引アプリ
RTR Momentum Trend All Symbols Unlimited
Retail Trading Realities LTD
[シグナル] [シグナルハイリスクフリップチャレンジ] [設定ファイル] [$Millionドルバックテスト] [通常設定] [10% DD設定] [20% DD設定] [30% DD設定] [暗号ポートフォリオ] [個々のシンボル設定] [EA入力の説明] このEAは、最初の10人の購入者専用で、最初の10人の購入者のみが MQL5.com $249で販売されており、その後価格が上昇し、これはこの製品をMQL5ランキングで上昇させるためです。これを購入すると、さらに2つのEAが無料で入手できます(無料のEAはメールで送信され、MT5アカウント番号がロックされます。最大2つのアカウント番号が許可されます) MT5用のまったく新しい 改良されたRTRモメンタムトレンドEA をご紹介します。私はあなたのフィードバックを考慮に入れました。以前のセットアップは、一部の人にとっては複雑すぎました。さて、それは簡単です - 今回の違いは: すべてのシンボル、すべてのティッカー ティッカー/シンボルに制限はありません。 このアルゴリズムは、私がまだ遭遇したこ
RevCan Trend Entry MT5
A K M Syedur Rahman
5 (1)
[75% OFF - SALE ENDS SOON] - RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device. The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible ale
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] - RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device. The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart) pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of trendlines and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
SimSim Histogram and Arrow UpDown
Aleksandr Tyunev
この指標は、25の標準指標からデータを計算して要約します。 計算の結果、現在の信号レベルを取得します。 入力パラメータでは、最小信号レベルを示します。 このレベルは、ヒストグラム（メインインジケーター）およびインジケーター矢印（2番目のインジケーター）として表示されます。 信号の正の値は購入の可能性を示し、負の値は販売を示します。 インジケーターは、デモ版をダウンロードしてテストできるテストシステムを実装しています。そして、メインユーザーは、彼に必要なインジケーターを選択し、これらのインジケーターのパラメーターを示します。インディケータはあなたの取引戦略に大きな追加となります。インジケーターは再描画されません。すべての決定は、キャンドルが新しいシグナルで閉じられ、シグナルがキャンドル1番に残った後にのみ行われます。 このインジケーターだけで、以前の2つの製品を置き換えることができます。 ダイヤルインジケーター： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39814 棒グラフインジケーター： https://www.mql5.com/en/m
SimSim Histogram open up or down
Aleksandr Tyunev
SimSim Histogram open up or down この指標は、25の標準指標からデータを計算して要約します。どの標準指標を使用するか、トレーダーは自分で決定します。計算の結果、現在の信号レベルを取得し、ヒストグラムに色を付けます。 インジケーターは、デモ版をダウンロードしてテストできるテストシステムを実装しています。 インディケータはあなたのトレーディング戦略への良い追加となります。 試用版の最初の試用版-レンタルまたは購入!!! 入力パラメータ Minimum signal level(0-100)% - 最小信号レベル（0-100）％ Seconds data update - 秒データ更新- オプションの入力パラメーター Indicator Line Thickness - インジケーター線の太さ- Shopping colors - ショッピングカラー- Color for sales - 販売色- Color neutral
1日のレンジ
4.88 5.32
1年のレンジ
3.69 13.66
- 以前の終値
- 5.11
- 始値
- 5.11
- 買値
- 5.04
- 買値
- 5.34
- 安値
- 4.88
- 高値
- 5.32
- 出来高
- 235
- 1日の変化
- -1.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.35%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.75%
- 1年の変化
- -46.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K