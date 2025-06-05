Devises / RENT
RENT: Rent the Runway Inc - Class A
4.96 USD 0.08 (1.59%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RENT a changé de -1.59% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.90 et à un maximum de 5.61.
Suivez la dynamique Rent the Runway Inc - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
RENT Nouvelles
- Rent the Runway stock falls amid recapitalization concerns
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Les publications RH affichent des résultats décevants, se joignent à Frequency Electronics, Tronox et d'autres grandes actions en baisse lors de la séance de pré-ouverture du marché vendredi | Benzinga France
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- Pourquoi les actions d'Adobe se négocient-elles à la hausse de plus de 4 % ? Voici 20 actions qui bougent avant l'ouverture du marché. | Benzinga France
- RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Rent the Runway Debt Falls Subscriber Up
- Transcription de l’alerte résultats : Rent the Runway T2 2025 voit son action bondir de 29,56%
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q2 2025 sees stock surge 29.56%
- Les résultats du T2 2025 de Rent the Runway : accélération de la croissance des abonnés
- Rent the Runway Q2 2025 slides: subscriber growth accelerates amid turnaround efforts
- What to Know About the Fed’s Lisa Cook and Mortgage Fraud Allegations
- Rent the Runway stock soars after announcing growth recapitalization
- Rent the Runway announces growth recapitalization plan
- How Urban Outfitters’ Nuuly Stole the Show From Rent the Runway
- Rent the runway (RENT) CEO Hyman sells $20,500 in shares
- Rent the Runway elects directors and ratifies auditor at annual meeting
- NYC’s sky-high rent, cost of living fueled Zohran Mamdani’s win. Here’s exactly how expensive it is.
- A Way for People With Low Credit Scores to Raise Them
- Why Is Rent The Runway Stock Trading Higher On Friday? - Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Rent the Runway Q1 2025 sees revenue dip, subscriber growth
- Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Rent the Runway Q1 2025 slides: revenue drops 7%, bets big on inventory
Range quotidien
4.90 5.61
Range Annuel
3.69 13.66
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.04
- Ouverture
- 5.03
- Bid
- 4.96
- Ask
- 5.26
- Plus Bas
- 4.90
- Plus Haut
- 5.61
- Volume
- 1.083 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.59%
- Changement Mensuel
- -8.82%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.96%
- Changement Annuel
- -47.79%
20 septembre, samedi