NXTG: First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
NXTG fiyatı bugün 0.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 102.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 103.54 aralığında işlem gördü.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is NXTG stock price today?
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock is priced at 103.54 today. It trades within 0.47%, yesterday's close was 103.06, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of NXTG shows these updates.
Does First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF is currently valued at 103.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.09% and USD. View the chart live to track NXTG movements.
How to buy NXTG stock?
You can buy First Trust Indxx NextG ETF shares at the current price of 103.54. Orders are usually placed near 103.54 or 103.84, while 29 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow NXTG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NXTG stock?
Investing in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.19 - 105.07 and current price 103.54. Many compare 5.69% and 22.37% before placing orders at 103.54 or 103.84. Explore the NXTG price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the past year was 105.07. Within 74.19 - 105.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx NextG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) over the year was 74.19. Comparing it with the current 103.54 and 74.19 - 105.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXTG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NXTG stock split?
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.06, and 18.09% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 103.06
- Açılış
- 103.50
- Satış
- 103.54
- Alış
- 103.84
- Düşük
- 102.78
- Yüksek
- 103.54
- Hacim
- 29
- Günlük değişim
- 0.47%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.69%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 22.37%
- Yıllık değişim
- 18.09%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8