- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NXTG: First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
NXTG 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 103.03이고 고가는 103.82이었습니다.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NXTG News
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)?
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Inflection Points: Tales Of The Automation Age
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)?
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Chart Of The Day: Big Tech Is So Back - Again
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Recent Academic Research Shows Which Q2 Earnings Reports Could Have Biggest Market Impacts
- From Factory Floor To Autonomous Fleet: The Realignment Of Robotics In 2025
- AI In Investment Management: 5 Lessons From The Front Lines
- Brad Simpson On How Investors Can Traverse Market Uncertainty
- Overall U.S. Tariff Level Still High Despite Exemptions
자주 묻는 질문
What is NXTG stock price today?
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock is priced at 103.06 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 103.14, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of NXTG shows these updates.
Does First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF is currently valued at 103.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.54% and USD. View the chart live to track NXTG movements.
How to buy NXTG stock?
You can buy First Trust Indxx NextG ETF shares at the current price of 103.06. Orders are usually placed near 103.06 or 103.36, while 19 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow NXTG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NXTG stock?
Investing in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.19 - 105.07 and current price 103.06. Many compare 5.20% and 21.81% before placing orders at 103.06 or 103.36. Explore the NXTG price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the past year was 105.07. Within 74.19 - 105.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx NextG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) over the year was 74.19. Comparing it with the current 103.06 and 74.19 - 105.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXTG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NXTG stock split?
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.14, and 17.54% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 103.14
- 시가
- 103.82
- Bid
- 103.06
- Ask
- 103.36
- 저가
- 103.03
- 고가
- 103.82
- 볼륨
- 19
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- 5.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.81%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.54%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8