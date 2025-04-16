시세섹션
통화 / NXTG
주식로 돌아가기

NXTG: First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

103.06 USD 0.08 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NXTG 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 103.03이고 고가는 103.82이었습니다.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NXTG News

자주 묻는 질문

What is NXTG stock price today?

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock is priced at 103.06 today. It trades within -0.08%, yesterday's close was 103.14, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of NXTG shows these updates.

Does First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF is currently valued at 103.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.54% and USD. View the chart live to track NXTG movements.

How to buy NXTG stock?

You can buy First Trust Indxx NextG ETF shares at the current price of 103.06. Orders are usually placed near 103.06 or 103.36, while 19 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow NXTG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NXTG stock?

Investing in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF involves considering the yearly range 74.19 - 105.07 and current price 103.06. Many compare 5.20% and 21.81% before placing orders at 103.06 or 103.36. Explore the NXTG price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the past year was 105.07. Within 74.19 - 105.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx NextG ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) over the year was 74.19. Comparing it with the current 103.06 and 74.19 - 105.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NXTG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NXTG stock split?

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.14, and 17.54% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
103.03 103.82
년간 변동
74.19 105.07
이전 종가
103.14
시가
103.82
Bid
103.06
Ask
103.36
저가
103.03
고가
103.82
볼륨
19
일일 변동
-0.08%
월 변동
5.20%
6개월 변동
21.81%
년간 변동율
17.54%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8