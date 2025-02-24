KotasyonBölümler
LVHD: Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

41.34 USD 0.33 (0.80%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LVHD fiyatı bugün 0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.34 aralığında işlem gördü.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is LVHD stock price today?

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock is priced at 41.34 today. It trades within 0.80%, yesterday's close was 41.01, and trading volume reached 153. The live price chart of LVHD shows these updates.

Does Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF is currently valued at 41.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.85% and USD. View the chart live to track LVHD movements.

How to buy LVHD stock?

You can buy Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF shares at the current price of 41.34. Orders are usually placed near 41.34 or 41.64, while 153 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow LVHD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LVHD stock?

Investing in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.66 - 41.60 and current price 41.34. Many compare 0.93% and 0.93% before placing orders at 41.34 or 41.64. Explore the LVHD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the past year was 41.60. Within 36.66 - 41.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) over the year was 36.66. Comparing it with the current 41.34 and 36.66 - 41.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LVHD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LVHD stock split?

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.01, and 1.85% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
40.98 41.34
Yıllık aralık
36.66 41.60
Önceki kapanış
41.01
Açılış
40.98
Satış
41.34
Alış
41.64
Düşük
40.98
Yüksek
41.34
Hacim
153
Günlük değişim
0.80%
Aylık değişim
0.93%
6 aylık değişim
0.93%
Yıllık değişim
1.85%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8