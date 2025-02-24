LVHD: Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
今日LVHD汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点40.89和高点41.11进行交易。
关注Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LVHD新闻
常见问题解答
LVHD股票今天的价格是多少？
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票今天的定价为41.01。它在0.00%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为41.01，交易量达到94。LVHD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票是否支付股息？
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF目前的价值为41.01。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注1.03%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LVHD走势。
如何购买LVHD股票？
您可以以41.01的当前价格购买Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在41.01或41.31附近，而94和-0.24%显示市场活动。立即关注LVHD的实时图表更新。
如何投资LVHD股票？
投资Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF需要考虑年度范围36.66 - 41.60和当前价格41.01。许多人在以41.01或41.31下订单之前，会比较0.12%和。实时查看LVHD价格图表，了解每日变化。
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的最高价格是41.60。在36.66 - 41.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的绩效。
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF（LVHD）的最低价格为36.66。将其与当前的41.01和36.66 - 41.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LVHD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
LVHD股票是什么时候拆分的？
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、41.01和1.03%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 41.01
- 开盘价
- 41.11
- 卖价
- 41.01
- 买价
- 41.31
- 最低价
- 40.89
- 最高价
- 41.11
- 交易量
- 94
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.12%
- 6个月变化
- 0.12%
- 年变化
- 1.03%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8