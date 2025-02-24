报价部分
货币 / LVHD
LVHD: Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

41.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日LVHD汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点40.89和高点41.11进行交易。

关注Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

LVHD股票今天的价格是多少？

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票今天的定价为41.01。它在0.00%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为41.01，交易量达到94。LVHD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票是否支付股息？

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF目前的价值为41.01。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注1.03%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪LVHD走势。

如何购买LVHD股票？

您可以以41.01的当前价格购买Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票。订单通常设置在41.01或41.31附近，而94和-0.24%显示市场活动。立即关注LVHD的实时图表更新。

如何投资LVHD股票？

投资Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF需要考虑年度范围36.66 - 41.60和当前价格41.01。许多人在以41.01或41.31下订单之前，会比较0.12%和。实时查看LVHD价格图表，了解每日变化。

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的最高价格是41.60。在36.66 - 41.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF的绩效。

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF（LVHD）的最低价格为36.66。将其与当前的41.01和36.66 - 41.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看LVHD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

LVHD股票是什么时候拆分的？

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、41.01和1.03%中可见。

日范围
40.89 41.11
年范围
36.66 41.60
前一天收盘价
41.01
开盘价
41.11
卖价
41.01
买价
41.31
最低价
40.89
最高价
41.11
交易量
94
日变化
0.00%
月变化
0.12%
6个月变化
0.12%
年变化
1.03%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8