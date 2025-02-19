- Genel bakış
IQDF: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund
IQDF fiyatı bugün 0.42% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.39 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.56 aralığında işlem gördü.
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IQDF haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is IQDF stock price today?
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock is priced at 28.56 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 28.44, and trading volume reached 170. The live price chart of IQDF shows these updates.
Does FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund is currently valued at 28.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.30% and USD. View the chart live to track IQDF movements.
How to buy IQDF stock?
You can buy FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund shares at the current price of 28.56. Orders are usually placed near 28.56 or 28.86, while 170 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow IQDF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IQDF stock?
Investing in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 21.88 - 29.03 and current price 28.56. Many compare 2.37% and 14.74% before placing orders at 28.56 or 28.86. Explore the IQDF price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the past year was 29.03. Within 21.88 - 29.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) over the year was 21.88. Comparing it with the current 28.56 and 21.88 - 29.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQDF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IQDF stock split?
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.44, and 8.30% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 28.44
- Açılış
- 28.39
- Satış
- 28.56
- Alış
- 28.86
- Düşük
- 28.39
- Yüksek
- 28.56
- Hacim
- 170
- Günlük değişim
- 0.42%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.37%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.74%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.30%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8