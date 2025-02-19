QuotesSections
Currencies / IQDF
Back to US Stock Market

IQDF: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

28.56 USD 0.12 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IQDF exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.39 and at a high of 28.56.

Follow FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IQDF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IQDF stock price today?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock is priced at 28.56 today. It trades within 0.42%, yesterday's close was 28.44, and trading volume reached 170. The live price chart of IQDF shows these updates.

Does FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock pay dividends?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund is currently valued at 28.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.30% and USD. View the chart live to track IQDF movements.

How to buy IQDF stock?

You can buy FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund shares at the current price of 28.56. Orders are usually placed near 28.56 or 28.86, while 170 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow IQDF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IQDF stock?

Investing in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 21.88 - 29.03 and current price 28.56. Many compare 2.37% and 14.74% before placing orders at 28.56 or 28.86. Explore the IQDF price chart live with daily changes.

What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the past year was 29.03. Within 21.88 - 29.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) over the year was 21.88. Comparing it with the current 28.56 and 21.88 - 29.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQDF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IQDF stock split?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.44, and 8.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
28.39 28.56
Year Range
21.88 29.03
Previous Close
28.44
Open
28.39
Bid
28.56
Ask
28.86
Low
28.39
High
28.56
Volume
170
Daily Change
0.42%
Month Change
2.37%
6 Months Change
14.74%
Year Change
8.30%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8