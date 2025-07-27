FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GOLF
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp

74.49 USD 1.09 (1.44%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GOLF fiyatı bugün -1.44% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 74.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 76.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

Acushnet Holdings Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOLF haberleri

Günlük aralık
74.49 76.02
Yıllık aralık
55.38 84.38
Önceki kapanış
75.58
Açılış
74.90
Satış
74.49
Alış
74.79
Düşük
74.49
Yüksek
76.02
Hacim
351
Günlük değişim
-1.44%
Aylık değişim
-1.88%
6 aylık değişim
8.71%
Yıllık değişim
17.60%
21 Eylül, Pazar