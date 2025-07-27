Moedas / GOLF
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp
73.54 USD 0.31 (0.42%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GOLF para hoje mudou para -0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 73.54 e o mais alto foi 74.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Acushnet Holdings Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GOLF Notícias
Faixa diária
73.54 74.45
Faixa anual
55.38 84.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 73.85
- Open
- 74.45
- Bid
- 73.54
- Ask
- 73.84
- Low
- 73.54
- High
- 74.45
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- -0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.33%
- Mudança anual
- 16.10%
