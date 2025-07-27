Valute / GOLF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp
74.49 USD 1.09 (1.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GOLF ha avuto una variazione del -1.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.49 e ad un massimo di 76.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Acushnet Holdings Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOLF News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- KuCoin Brings Golf Champion Adam Scott Into The Crypto Arena
- Little logos, big profits: People can't get enough of golf course merch
- Acushnet: Despite Growth, Valuation And Long-Term Concerns Prevent An Upgrade (NYSE:GOLF)
- 3 ways golf can help you feel young, according to a 77-year-old CEO who's been playing for decades
- Golf polos take over Wall Street in the summer. 4 men told us the etiquette behind them.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Amer Sports Stock Sees Its Composite Rating Rise To 97
- Forget the Transfusion — golfers are ordering a new cocktail on the course this summer
- Acushnet’s Bohn sells $1m+ in shares
- KeyBanc raises Acushnet stock price target on tariff mitigation outlook
- Acushnet (GOLF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Acushnet (GOLF) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Acushnet Q2 2025 presentation: Sales up 5.4%, tariff mitigation strategies in focus
- Acushnet beats revenue estimates, shares edge up
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Acushnet (GOLF) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Sirius XM Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Johnson Outdoor (JOUT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Acushnet (GOLF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Photos show 'Golf Force One,' the Secret Service golf cart that accompanied Trump around his Scotland resort
- 101-Year-Old American veteran shares his secret to a long, happy life
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Acushnet (GOLF) This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vital Farms, Acushnet, Texas Capital Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares
- Oil Steadies as EU Agrees to US Trade Deal Ahead of Deadline
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.49 76.02
Intervallo Annuale
55.38 84.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 75.58
- Apertura
- 74.90
- Bid
- 74.49
- Ask
- 74.79
- Minimo
- 74.49
- Massimo
- 76.02
- Volume
- 351
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.60%
20 settembre, sabato