GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp

74.49 USD 1.09 (1.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GOLF ha avuto una variazione del -1.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.49 e ad un massimo di 76.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Acushnet Holdings Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
74.49 76.02
Intervallo Annuale
55.38 84.38
Chiusura Precedente
75.58
Apertura
74.90
Bid
74.49
Ask
74.79
Minimo
74.49
Massimo
76.02
Volume
351
Variazione giornaliera
-1.44%
Variazione Mensile
-1.88%
Variazione Semestrale
8.71%
Variazione Annuale
17.60%
20 settembre, sabato