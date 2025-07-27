通貨 / GOLF
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp
75.58 USD 1.73 (2.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GOLFの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.51の安値と75.70の高値で取引されました。
Acushnet Holdings Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOLF News
1日のレンジ
73.51 75.70
1年のレンジ
55.38 84.38
- 以前の終値
- 73.85
- 始値
- 74.45
- 買値
- 75.58
- 買値
- 75.88
- 安値
- 73.51
- 高値
- 75.70
- 出来高
- 670
- 1日の変化
- 2.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.30%
- 1年の変化
- 19.32%
