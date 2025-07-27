クォートセクション
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp

75.58 USD 1.73 (2.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GOLFの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり73.51の安値と75.70の高値で取引されました。

Acushnet Holdings Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
73.51 75.70
1年のレンジ
55.38 84.38
以前の終値
73.85
始値
74.45
買値
75.58
買値
75.88
安値
73.51
高値
75.70
出来高
670
1日の変化
2.34%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.45%
6ヶ月の変化
10.30%
1年の変化
19.32%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K