货币 / GOLF
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp
75.23 USD 0.61 (0.82%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GOLF汇率已更改0.82%。当日，交易品种以低点74.67和高点75.56进行交易。
关注Acushnet Holdings Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GOLF新闻
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- KuCoin Brings Golf Champion Adam Scott Into The Crypto Arena
- Little logos, big profits: People can't get enough of golf course merch
- Acushnet: Despite Growth, Valuation And Long-Term Concerns Prevent An Upgrade (NYSE:GOLF)
- 3 ways golf can help you feel young, according to a 77-year-old CEO who's been playing for decades
- Golf polos take over Wall Street in the summer. 4 men told us the etiquette behind them.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Amer Sports Stock Sees Its Composite Rating Rise To 97
- Forget the Transfusion — golfers are ordering a new cocktail on the course this summer
- Acushnet’s Bohn sells $1m+ in shares
- KeyBanc raises Acushnet stock price target on tariff mitigation outlook
- Acushnet (GOLF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Acushnet (GOLF) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Acushnet Q2 2025 presentation: Sales up 5.4%, tariff mitigation strategies in focus
- Acushnet beats revenue estimates, shares edge up
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Acushnet (GOLF) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Sirius XM Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Johnson Outdoor (JOUT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Acushnet (GOLF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Photos show 'Golf Force One,' the Secret Service golf cart that accompanied Trump around his Scotland resort
- 101-Year-Old American veteran shares his secret to a long, happy life
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Acushnet (GOLF) This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vital Farms, Acushnet, Texas Capital Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares
- Oil Steadies as EU Agrees to US Trade Deal Ahead of Deadline
日范围
74.67 75.56
年范围
55.38 84.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.62
- 开盘价
- 74.67
- 卖价
- 75.23
- 买价
- 75.53
- 最低价
- 74.67
- 最高价
- 75.56
- 交易量
- 55
- 日变化
- 0.82%
- 月变化
- -0.91%
- 6个月变化
- 9.79%
- 年变化
- 18.77%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值