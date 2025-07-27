Currencies / GOLF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp
74.66 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOLF exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.93 and at a high of 75.29.
Follow Acushnet Holdings Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOLF News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- KuCoin Brings Golf Champion Adam Scott Into The Crypto Arena
- Little logos, big profits: People can't get enough of golf course merch
- Acushnet: Despite Growth, Valuation And Long-Term Concerns Prevent An Upgrade (NYSE:GOLF)
- 3 ways golf can help you feel young, according to a 77-year-old CEO who's been playing for decades
- Golf polos take over Wall Street in the summer. 4 men told us the etiquette behind them.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Amer Sports Stock Sees Its Composite Rating Rise To 97
- Forget the Transfusion — golfers are ordering a new cocktail on the course this summer
- Acushnet’s Bohn sells $1m+ in shares
- KeyBanc raises Acushnet stock price target on tariff mitigation outlook
- Acushnet (GOLF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Acushnet (GOLF) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Acushnet Q2 2025 presentation: Sales up 5.4%, tariff mitigation strategies in focus
- Acushnet beats revenue estimates, shares edge up
- Exploring Analyst Estimates for Acushnet (GOLF) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Sirius XM Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Johnson Outdoor (JOUT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Acushnet (GOLF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Photos show 'Golf Force One,' the Secret Service golf cart that accompanied Trump around his Scotland resort
- 101-Year-Old American veteran shares his secret to a long, happy life
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Acushnet (GOLF) This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Vital Farms, Acushnet, Texas Capital Bancshares and Commerce Bancshares
- Oil Steadies as EU Agrees to US Trade Deal Ahead of Deadline
Daily Range
73.93 75.29
Year Range
55.38 84.38
- Previous Close
- 74.72
- Open
- 74.84
- Bid
- 74.66
- Ask
- 74.96
- Low
- 73.93
- High
- 75.29
- Volume
- 260
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- -1.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.96%
- Year Change
- 17.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%