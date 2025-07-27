QuotesSections
GOLF: Acushnet Holdings Corp

74.66 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOLF exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.93 and at a high of 75.29.

Follow Acushnet Holdings Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOLF News

Daily Range
73.93 75.29
Year Range
55.38 84.38
Previous Close
74.72
Open
74.84
Bid
74.66
Ask
74.96
Low
73.93
High
75.29
Volume
260
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
-1.66%
6 Months Change
8.96%
Year Change
17.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%