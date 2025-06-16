Dövizler / GNS
GNS: Genius Group Limited
0.94 USD 0.03 (3.09%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GNS fiyatı bugün -3.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.05 aralığında işlem gördü.
Genius Group Limited hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
GNS haberleri
- Genius Group, 0,90 dolar ortalama fiyattan 1 milyon hisse geri alımı gerçekleştirdi
- Genius Group buys back 1 million shares at average price of $0.90
- London stocks set for weekly gains; investors assess key economic data
- Bitcoin author Saifedean Ammous joins Genius Group as board advisor
- FTSE 100 today: Index rise lifted by earnings; pound holds $1.34
- Genus profit jumps 24% on record cash flow, FDA nod for gene-edited pigs
- Genus reports strong annual results with 24% profit increase
- Genius Group to hold live update on legal battles against LZGI
- Genius Group to pursue dual listing on Asian exchange
- Genius Group completes second share buyback at $1.15 per share
- Genius Group completes acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts
- Genius Group completes Entrepreneur Resorts acquisition
- Genius Group shares details on direct registration to combat short selling
- MicroStrategy’s stock surges as bitcoin buys resume, lifting holdings to above 600,000
- Genius Group repurchases 1 million shares under buyback program
- Genius Group increases Bitcoin holdings by 23% to 148 BTC
- MicroStrategy didn’t buy more bitcoin — for the first time in three months
- Growth funds favor Makemytrip and SK Hynix: BofA
- Genius Group appoints Kevin Malone as board advisor
- Genius Group Board approves shareholder dividend, Bitcoin purchase from proceeds of future legal wins.
- Genius Group CEO increases stake with 650,000 share purchase
- This Penny Stock Just Doubled Down on Plans to Become the Next MicroStrategy. Should You Buy It Now?
- Genius Group increases Bitcoin holdings to 100 BTC after legal ruling
- Genius Group increases Bitcoin Treasury to 100 Bitcoin
Günlük aralık
0.94 1.05
Yıllık aralık
0.21 1.92
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.97
- Açılış
- 1.05
- Satış
- 0.94
- Alış
- 1.24
- Düşük
- 0.94
- Yüksek
- 1.05
- Hacim
- 815
- Günlük değişim
- -3.09%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.82%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 308.70%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.08%
21 Eylül, Pazar