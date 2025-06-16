Moedas / GNS
GNS: Genius Group Limited
0.97 USD 0.05 (5.43%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GNS para hoje mudou para 5.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.91 e o mais alto foi 1.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Genius Group Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
0.91 1.00
Faixa anual
0.21 1.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.92
- Open
- 0.92
- Bid
- 0.97
- Ask
- 1.27
- Low
- 0.91
- High
- 1.00
- Volume
- 1.015 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 321.74%
- Mudança anual
- 4.30%
