货币 / GNS
GNS: Genius Group Limited
0.93 USD 0.01 (1.09%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GNS汇率已更改1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点0.92和高点0.99进行交易。
关注Genius Group Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GNS新闻
- Genius Group以平均每股0.90美元回购100万股
- Genius Group buys back 1 million shares at average price of $0.90
- London stocks set for weekly gains; investors assess key economic data
- Bitcoin author Saifedean Ammous joins Genius Group as board advisor
- FTSE 100 today: Index rise lifted by earnings; pound holds $1.34
- Genus profit jumps 24% on record cash flow, FDA nod for gene-edited pigs
- Genus reports strong annual results with 24% profit increase
- Genius Group to hold live update on legal battles against LZGI
- Genius Group to pursue dual listing on Asian exchange
- Genius Group completes second share buyback at $1.15 per share
- Genius Group completes acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts
- Genius Group completes Entrepreneur Resorts acquisition
- Genius Group shares details on direct registration to combat short selling
- MicroStrategy’s stock surges as bitcoin buys resume, lifting holdings to above 600,000
- Genius Group repurchases 1 million shares under buyback program
- Genius Group increases Bitcoin holdings by 23% to 148 BTC
- MicroStrategy didn’t buy more bitcoin — for the first time in three months
- Growth funds favor Makemytrip and SK Hynix: BofA
- Genius Group appoints Kevin Malone as board advisor
- Genius Group Board approves shareholder dividend, Bitcoin purchase from proceeds of future legal wins.
- Genius Group CEO increases stake with 650,000 share purchase
- This Penny Stock Just Doubled Down on Plans to Become the Next MicroStrategy. Should You Buy It Now?
- Genius Group increases Bitcoin holdings to 100 BTC after legal ruling
- Genius Group increases Bitcoin Treasury to 100 Bitcoin
日范围
0.92 0.99
年范围
0.21 1.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.92
- 开盘价
- 0.99
- 卖价
- 0.93
- 买价
- 1.23
- 最低价
- 0.92
- 最高价
- 0.99
- 交易量
- 1.347 K
- 日变化
- 1.09%
- 月变化
- 5.68%
- 6个月变化
- 304.35%
- 年变化
- 0.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值