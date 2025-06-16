통화 / GNS
GNS: Genius Group Limited
0.94 USD 0.03 (3.09%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GNS 환율이 오늘 -3.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.94이고 고가는 1.05이었습니다.
Genius Group Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.94 1.05
년간 변동
0.21 1.92
- 이전 종가
- 0.97
- 시가
- 1.05
- Bid
- 0.94
- Ask
- 1.24
- 저가
- 0.94
- 고가
- 1.05
- 볼륨
- 815
- 일일 변동
- -3.09%
- 월 변동
- 6.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 308.70%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.08%
20 9월, 토요일