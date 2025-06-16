クォートセクション
通貨 / GNS
株に戻る

GNS: Genius Group Limited

0.97 USD 0.05 (5.43%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GNSの今日の為替レートは、5.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.91の安値と1.00の高値で取引されました。

Genius Group Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GNS News

1日のレンジ
0.91 1.00
1年のレンジ
0.21 1.92
以前の終値
0.92
始値
0.92
買値
0.97
買値
1.27
安値
0.91
高値
1.00
出来高
1.015 K
1日の変化
5.43%
1ヶ月の変化
10.23%
6ヶ月の変化
321.74%
1年の変化
4.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K