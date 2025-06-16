Währungen / GNS
GNS: Genius Group Limited
0.96 USD 0.01 (1.03%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GNS hat sich für heute um -1.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.94 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.05 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Genius Group Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GNS News
Tagesspanne
0.94 1.05
Jahresspanne
0.21 1.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.97
- Eröffnung
- 1.05
- Bid
- 0.96
- Ask
- 1.26
- Tief
- 0.94
- Hoch
- 1.05
- Volumen
- 552
- Tagesänderung
- -1.03%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 317.39%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.23%
