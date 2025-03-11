KotasyonBölümler
FXU: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

45.43 USD 0.24 (0.53%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FXU fiyatı bugün 0.53% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 45.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 45.46 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

FXU haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FXU stock price today?

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 45.43 today. It trades within 0.53%, yesterday's close was 45.19, and trading volume reached 181. The live price chart of FXU shows these updates.

Does First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 45.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.28% and USD. View the chart live to track FXU movements.

How to buy FXU stock?

You can buy First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 45.43. Orders are usually placed near 45.43 or 45.73, while 181 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow FXU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FXU stock?

Investing in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 36.88 - 45.46 and current price 45.43. Many compare 3.27% and 11.38% before placing orders at 45.43 or 45.73. Explore the FXU price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 45.46. Within 36.88 - 45.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) over the year was 36.88. Comparing it with the current 45.43 and 36.88 - 45.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FXU stock split?

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.19, and 18.28% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
45.05 45.46
Yıllık aralık
36.88 45.46
Önceki kapanış
45.19
Açılış
45.33
Satış
45.43
Alış
45.73
Düşük
45.05
Yüksek
45.46
Hacim
181
Günlük değişim
0.53%
Aylık değişim
3.27%
6 aylık değişim
11.38%
Yıllık değişim
18.28%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8