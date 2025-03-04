- 개요
FXU: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund
FXU 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.78이고 고가는 45.25이었습니다.
First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FXU News
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU)?
- Powell Discovers Valuations
- Data Centers And The Power Grid: A Path To Debt Relief?
- UTES: Active Utilities ETF Focused On Total Return (NYSEARCA:UTES)
- Is First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Evergy Stock: Bullish Technicals, But A Hold Fundamentally (NASDAQ:EVRG)
- Enjoy Life In The USA; Now Go Buy Some International Companies
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- FXU: The Utilities Sector Is Set For Growth
- Utilities Take Lead As Top U.S. Equity Sector Performer This Year
- Utilities Witness Longest Win Streak Since 2009: ETFs to Play
- Defensive ETFs to Gain Attention Amid Soft Jobs Data?
- Should You Invest in the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU)?
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Chart Of The Day: Do Utilities Offer A Little Bit Of Everything Now?
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Anatomy Of A Market Crisis: Tariffs, Markets And The Economy
- Utilities Sector Update – Competitive Growth, Price Stability, Attractive Dividend Yields
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- AI Generation Will Increase Power Demand Globally, Setting The Stage For Black Swan Event
- Power Play: How To Invest Smarter In The Race For Electrification
자주 묻는 질문
What is FXU stock price today?
First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 45.19 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 45.04, and trading volume reached 229. The live price chart of FXU shows these updates.
Does First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 45.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.65% and USD. View the chart live to track FXU movements.
How to buy FXU stock?
You can buy First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 45.19. Orders are usually placed near 45.19 or 45.49, while 229 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow FXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FXU stock?
Investing in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 36.88 - 45.25 and current price 45.19. Many compare 2.73% and 10.79% before placing orders at 45.19 or 45.49. Explore the FXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 45.25. Within 36.88 - 45.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) over the year was 36.88. Comparing it with the current 45.19 and 36.88 - 45.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FXU stock split?
First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.04, and 17.65% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 45.04
- 시가
- 44.99
- Bid
- 45.19
- Ask
- 45.49
- 저가
- 44.78
- 고가
- 45.25
- 볼륨
- 229
- 일일 변동
- 0.33%
- 월 변동
- 2.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.79%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.65%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8